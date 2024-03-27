Serevi set for return to Fijian Drua Women

Asinate Serevi [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Seasoned lock forward Asinate Serevi will make her much-anticipated return to the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women side for the clash against the Western Force this weekend.

Coach Mosese Rauluni has named Serevi to start in the second row alongside Jade Coates.

Hooker Keleni Marawa gets her first start and will partner Anasimeci Korovata and Vika Matarugu in the front row.

There is one change in the back row with Nunia Daunimoala to start at openside flanker with Sulita Waisega and Karalaini Naisewa retained at openside flanker and number 8 respectively.

Evivi Senikarivi and Merewalesi will partner again at halfback and fly half respectively.

Adita Milinia and Merewairita Neivosa retain their spots on the wingers with Merewai Cumu and Vani Arei in the midfield while Luisa Tisolo is retained at fullback.

19-year-old New Zealand-based Jordyn Tihore is the newest addition to the squad, providing cover at hooker from the bench, which includes Salanieta Nabuli, Tiana Robanakadavu, Vulori Nabura, Teresia Tinanivalu, Setaita Railumu, Jeniffer Ravutia and Atelaite Ralivanawa.

The Fijian Drua Women will take on the Western Force at 3:35pm on Saturday at Churchill Park and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.