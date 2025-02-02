Scotland triumphs over Italy in Six Nations opener

[Source: Planet Rugby]
Scotland started their Six Nations campaign with a 31-19 win over Italy this morning.
A Huw Jones hat-trick proved decisive while Rory Darge and Ben White also crossed.
The bonus-point victory, while not pretty at times, hands Scotland the five-point haul.
Next Sunday they will play host to Ireland while Italy are at home to Wales on Saturday.
