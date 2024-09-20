School boys extended team announced for Australia clash

Maleli Nauvasi [with ball], the QVS outside center is also been named in the squad

A 30-member Vodafone Fiji Schoolboys squad has been named to face the Australian Schoolboys in two scheduled matches at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

The front row consists of props Jone Buadromo, Marika Koroi, Rupeni Nuinui, Raymond Navunikaba and Ratu Osea Dasalusalu with Rafaele Dagaga and Waisake Vakacere also capable of playing at hooker.

In the second row, locks Sosiceni Waqa, Savenaca Nabati, Saimone Vaisova, John Jikoibau and Savenaca Qabale have been selected.

Article continues after advertisement

The loose forwards include flankers Isoa Koroinawai, Ratu Epeli Roseruvakula, Samuela Tuidraki and Sireli Nete.

At halfback, Meli Waqairadovu, Isikeli Bari and Ame Sagata will control the pace of the game.

Anare Tabakaucoro has been named at first five-eighth, with Joji Lutumailagi and Maleli Nauvasi taking the inside centre roles.

Emosi Nuku and Asaeli Gade will provide strength in the centre positions.

The backline features wingers Ilaitia Rakuro, Nathan Stephens and Duacake Vulainabuwaha, while Charles Salakikoro, Josaia Ralulu and Elima Tolatu are selected to cover the fullback position.

There first game is next Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 6pm.