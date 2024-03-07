Say no to drugs says Dolokoto

Mesulame Dolokoto

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Mesulame Dolokoto says he wouldn’t be where he is today if he said yes to drugs.

Dolokoto made the comments to students of Tilak High School in Lautoka during Drua’s Weekly Drug Awareness yesterday.

The former Queen Victoria School student urges students to listen to their parents and work hard.

Article continues after advertisement

He was accompanied by flyhalf Kemu Valetini who also challenged the hundreds of students to stay away from drugs.

This Drua Drug Awareness is vital for these youngsters as illicit drugs have become a major threat to youths in the country.

During this Super Rugby Pacific campaign, selected Drua players will be visiting schools to urge students to say no to drugs.

The Drua takes on the Crusaders in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 1:05 pm.

You can watch live on the FBC Sports HD channel.