Sau arrives, joins team next week

Eroni Sau. [Source: The Times]

New Swire Shipping Fijian Drua signing Eroni Sau will hit the ground running with the side next week.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says Sau is in the country and they’ll let him settle down first.

The Drua will name its side to take on Moana Pasifika on Saturday and Byrne says ‘The Sledgehammer’ will have a run with them next week.

“Eroni just landed in the country he’s going to work through settling the family and work through that process, he’ll be joining us next week, he’ll go through the normal process when someone joins us, we expect him to join us on the field sometime next week.”

Byrne is expected to name Olympic gold medalist Iosefo Masi in the starting 15.

Other players who are sure starters includes Teti Tela, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Isoa Nasilasila, Ratu Rotuisolia, Kalaveti Ravouvou and Frank Lomani.

The Drua will play its first match against Moana Pasifika at 3:35pm on Saturday at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

You can catch all the Drua matches LIVE on FBC Sports HD Channel.