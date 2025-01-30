Satala to step in for Cakau

Former Fiji 7s great Viliame Satala

Former Fiji 7s great Viliame Satala will assist the Fiji Men’s 7s side, replacing Setefano Cakau, who collapsed after a rugby match in Australia.

Cakau collapsed while playing for South Darwin in Darwin, Australia, and is recovering at the Royal Darwin Hospital.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive Rovereto Nayacalevu confirmed Satala will join Osea Kolinisau’s coaching staff.

Known as “The Stretcher” for his bone-breaking tackles, Satala brings extensive experience

“We have Bill Satala who’s acting in that capacity. So with the incident on Sete, that will be the person who will continue to work with and assist the national coach for 7s Osea.”

Satala was recognized as the best outside center of the 1999 Rugby World Cup by Stephen Jones and became a Fijian favorite after scoring two tries for the Fiji Warriors against the Super 12 Chiefs that year.

He played in the 1994 Hong Kong 7s but joined the 15s team in late 1998.

Satala played in all of Fiji’s 1999 Epson Cup matches and scored four tries in the Rugby World Cup, totaling 16 tries in 29 Test matches.

The Fiji Men’s 7s side is currently preparing for the Vancouver 7s in Cana-da from February 21st to 23rd.