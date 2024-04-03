Saracens agree deal with Crusaders fly-half

[Source: BBC]

Saracens have agreed to sign fly-half Crusaders fly-half Fergus Burke on a deal to begin this summer.

The English-qualified 24-year-old, who is a former New Zealand Under-20 international, comes in as Owen Farrell prepares to leave the club.

The former England captain will join French side Racing 92 in the summer after 18 years with the club.

Burke, who helped Crusaders win the 2023 Super Rugby title, has signed what Saracens say is a “long term deal”.

“Fergus is a very exciting addition to our squad and the Gallagher Premiership,” director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website.

“His playing ability and potential is obvious and we have been hugely impressed by his ambition and desire to take his game to the next level.

“At 24, Fergus joins a group of players who we believe can take the club forward in the years to come.”

Burke has played 33 times for Christchurch-based Super Rugby side Crusaders, who have been the dominant force in southern hemisphere club rugby.