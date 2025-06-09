Ryder's Uso Tasi interested in Super Seven

[Photo Credit: Uso Tasi/Facebook]

Former Fiji 7s star, William Ryder, and his Uso Tasi club in the Solomon Islands are interested in playing at the 2026 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s qualifying tournament, the Super Seven 7s at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka in December.

This was revealed by Super Seven Tournament Director and former Fiji 7s winger, Randall Kamea.

Ryder has been playing and assisting Uso Tasi recently.

Kamea says the Solomon Islands side is the only overseas team that’s shown an interest so far.

According to Kamea, the first 24 teams that pay their $1000 registration fees are going to be accommodated.

From the 24 teams, the top seven will automatically qualify for the Coral Coast 7s next year and have a shot at the $50,000 prize money for the winner.

Registrations are now open and will close on November 6th.

Tournament official, Masada Vuikadavu, says one club has paid for two teams to take part.

The Super Seven 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park on December 6th.

Meanwhile, the Coral Coast 7s will be played in January.

