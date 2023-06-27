RWC selection door still open

Players who haven’t been named in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians 39-member squad today still can make the trip to the Rugby World Cup in France.

National head coach Simon Raiwalui says the selection door is still open.

This means players like Mesulame Dolokoto, Setareki Tuicuvu, Jone Koroiduadua, Adrea Cocagi, Joseva Tamani and Haereiti Hetet have six weeks to turn things around.

Raiwalui says anything can happen between now and August 8th when they announce the 33-member final squad for World Cup.

‘The final squad, majority will come from that group but there’s the opportunity for others to push and that’s the nature of rugby, you have injuries, you have things that happen so we’ve said to all players, be prepared and be ready’.

The Flying Fijians coach adds they’re also closely monitoring our Under 20 side playing at the Junior World Championship in South Africa.

‘They still have their matches to finish at the U20s, be rest assured I’ll be watching and the coaches will be watching any players putting their hand up’.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s first Pacific Nations Cup match will be against Tonga at 12pm in Lautoka on July 22 followed by Samoa a week later in Apia.

They’ll then face Japan in Tokyo on August 5th.

The side will play two World Cup warm-up games, first against France on August 20th and England the following weekend in Twickenham.