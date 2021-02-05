Rule changes for Super Rugby Aotearoa copied from NRL

Two new rule changes will be introduced in Super Rugby Aotearoa in an attempt to speed up the game and reduce refereeing howlers.

A goal line drop-out and a captain’s referral will be trialled during the upcoming season following extensive feedback and collaboration with players, coaches and referees.

The rule changes have been approved by World Rugby’s executive committee and follow the introduction of golden point and red card replacement laws in 2020, both of which will continue in 2021.

Both the goal line drop-out and captain’s referral are currently used in the NRL.

Speaking to stuff.co.nz, New Zealand Rugby’s head of high performance Mike Anthony says the goal line drop-out has been used really successfully in rugby league, so why not bring it in and trial it, if it enhances the game then it’s good for everyone.

Goal line drop-out will occur when an attacking player carrying the ball is held up in the in-goal or knocks the ball on in the in-goal area, or when an attacking kick, other than a penalty or drop goal attempt, is grounded by the defending team in their in-goal area.

A captain’s referral will see each captain given one opportunity per match to ask the referee to have the television match official check for an infringement in the lead-up to a try, or to review foul play.

Captains will have 10 seconds to make their referral after a try has been awarded and the TMO will be able to go back to the last stoppage in play, regardless of how many phases have been played.

If the referring captain is correct, they will retain their referral, but if the referee’s original decision stands, or the TMO footage is not ‘clear and obvious’, the captain loses their referral.

The scrum and lineout are not included in the referral process.