Rugby

Rugby referee Uluinaceva challenges girls

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 14, 2021 4:53 pm
Mere Uluinaceva [second from right] [Source: FRU]

Fiji Rugby Referees Association match official Mere Uluinaceva is one of many women behind the scenes in rugby in the country.

Being a female referee or a touch judge in a male dominated sport is not always easy.

There were times during matches, where the spectators used to pass comments like “woman’s place is in the kitchen”, she says this sort of incidences taught her to grow a thick skin.

Article continues after advertisement

Uluinaceva has surpassed many phases that even male match officials haven’t achieved.

She says women have the equal opportunity as men in any given field and she has proven herself in the rugby field.

Like any other sports, many dream of playing and even representing Fiji but Uluinaceva’s hard work speaks volume and signifies that officiating a rugby match is also an option for women.

She revealed that being a rugby match official has opened a new chapter of her life and she believes that any young female is capable of achieving the same.

Uluinaceva believes rugby is a game of “respect” and she is proud to be given a chance to referee both men’s and women’s games.

