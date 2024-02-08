Rova at centre for Crusaders, first start for Naulago

Eight Fijians and also those with links to Fiji will be in action this weekend when English club Bristol Bears take on the Crusaders.

Speedster Siva Naulago makes his first start of the season for the Bears while Kalaveti Ravouvou and Virimi Vakatawa are on the bench.

The Crusaders who will be playing their final game of the Northern Tour have Manasa Mataele, Chay Fihaki, Jone Rova, George Bower and Levi Aumua.

Article continues after advertisement

Rova, Mataele and Fihaki are in the starting lineup.

Former New Zealand Under 20 rep Rova will be wearing the number 13 jersey.

The youngster hails from Vusaratu in Natewa, Cakaudrove.

Mataele is on the wing and Fihaki at fullback.

The Bears host the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific champions on Saturday morning.