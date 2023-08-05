Rokotuisawa does it again for Naitasiri

Naitasiri have defeated Nadroga 20-13 in their Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa contributed 15 points for the highlanders with five successful penalties.

Rokotuisawa nailed three penalties in the first half and Filimoni Seru scored a brilliant try as the hosts led 14-nil at the break.

Naitasiri prop Solomone Navuso copped a red card just seven minutes into the second half for a dangerous tackle on Nadroga fullback and Fijian Drua development player Jack Volavola.

Another Rokotuisawa penalty put Naitasiri further in front 17-3 before Nadroga’s replacement winger Anare Tuitai managed to score a set piece try in the 67th minute before Volavola converted it from the touchline.

Trailing 17-10, Volavola landed his second penalty with seven minutes left to play.

Drua inside center Michael Naitokani was sent off with Nadroga also ending the match with 14 men just like Naitasiri.

Rokotuisawa had the last say with another penalty right on fulltime.

In another Skipper Cup result, defending champs Nadi thumped Macuata 49-0.