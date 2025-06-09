RKS U18 captain joins Fiji 7s extended squad

[ Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook ]

Years of hard work is slowly paying off for Ratu Kadavulevu School’s head boy Lemeki Ravukivuki, who was recently called into the national 7s extended squad.

The Kabariki villager from Kadavu captained the school’s under-18 side to Vodafone Deans Trophy two months ago.

Ravukivuki is one of the two players from the RKS U18 side, who are part of the national training.

Being able to learn 7s first hand from the best in the country and the world has been a blessing for the rookie.

“What I’m looking for, I’m looking for team work. I told the boys, you know I can’t rely on talent, there’s no x factors, we’re all x factors. And if we can connect well and work together well as a team than Dubai will be a very good outing.”

Ravukivuki and his RKS team mate Suliano Savenaca are expected to be part of a development team to play in Korea.

Meanwhile, the national men’s 7s side will leave for the Dubai 7s on Sunday.

