Deans U14 top four confirmed

The top four teams for the Vodafone Deans Under-14 have been confirmed.

Ratu Kadavulevu School, Suva Grammar School, Marist Brothers High School and Lelean Memorial School have booked their spot in the top four, advancing from the quarter-final.

RKS defeated Nasinu Secondary 25-5, MBHS thumped Ba Pro 25-0, SGS beat Tailevu North 22-15 and Lelean edged Christian Mission Fellowship College 13-7.

The Deans action continues at the HFC Stadium, Bidesi and Burkhust Park.

You can watch the matches at the HFC Stadium live on FBC Sports.