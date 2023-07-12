Repeat of 2022 final as Naitasiri brace for Nadi

It’s a big week for Ram Sami Naitasiri rugby as they prepare to face Nadi in round two of the Skipper Cup.

The Highlanders escaped the jaws of defeat last week, defeating FMF Macuata 29-25 at Subrail Park.

Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese says the first match is always the toughest but the most important as well as it reveals areas that needs improvement.

He says they’ll build on their strengths and try to be better against an in-form Nadi team that defeated them 16-11 in the final last year.

Tuisese says that the scintillating match is now water under the bridge as the Highlanders look to avenge that painful loss.

They meet again on Saturday at the same ground of Prince Charles Park where Nadi reigned supreme.

The match will kick off at 3 pm and you can also watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.