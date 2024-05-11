Reduce unforced errors: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will need to minimize their mistakes on the field if they want to secure their first away win this year.

As the Fijian Drua prepare to take on the Western Force in Perth tonight, coach Mick Byrne says the players have performed well this season but have been let down by simple mistakes and decisions.

Byrne says if the team can maintain consistency throughout the 80 minutes of rugby, they can pull off their first away win in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

“I think the key for us is to make sure that we reduce our unforced errors and sometimes that comes through nerves, so we just have to keep our players relaxed and focused in on the job.”

The Fijian Drua will face the Western Force tonight at 11:55 and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.