Reds come from behind to beat Rebels in thriller

The Queensland Reds made a magnificent comeback beating the Melbourne Rebels 23-21 in the second round of the Super Rugby AU at the Suncorp Stadium.

Alex Mafi was the star of the Queensland side scoring two second half tries, the only two tries of the match in their nail biting victory.

The Rebels could not score any try as they managed seven penalties to earn 21 points in the match, six from Matt Toomua and one from Reece Hodge.

The Reds managed three penalties and two conversions through captain James O’Connor.

Three Fijians featured for the Reds with former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Serupepeli Uru being in brilliant form, instrumental in line-outs, having a standout performance with some strong carries, stealing few of Rebels line-out throws, having a solid game throughout the match.

Filipo Daugunu, playing full game, also being in his usual best but this time he could not cross the try line.

Fiji born Suliasi Vunivalu came off the bench in the second half and almost sneaked in to score a try for the Reds but just missed out.

On the other hand, Marika Koroibete featured for the Rebels but could not cross the Reds try line with Frank Lomani coming off the bench in the second half trying his best to win the game but the Reds continuous pressure deservedly earned them the win.

The Reds are leading the Super Rugby AU standing with nine points after winning both their matches.