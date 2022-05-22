Ravouvou primed for Chiefs clash

[File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua centre Kalaveti Ravouvou is elated to once again play in front of his family and thousands of fans.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Ravouvou says the team is expecting an electric atmosphere at Churchill Park in Lautoka just like three weeks ago at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Nadroga lad says the goal is to finish the season with a win and give their families and fans something to carry with the team in 2023.

Ravouvou adds it won’t be easy taking on the Chiefs given that a number of All Blacks players are part of the team.

But he says the team is determined to give their all come the 28th.

Meanwhile, Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn is urging Fijians to purchase their tickets early as close to 5000 tickets have been sold already.

This means about 50% of the capacity is taken.

Drua hosts Chiefs on Saturday at 3pm.