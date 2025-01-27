Ravouvou and Mata tries in Bristol win

[Source: Bristol Bears Rugby/ Facebook]

Former Flying Fijians and and Drua inside center, Kalaveti Ravouvou, scored a brace of tries for Bristol Bears in their 55-35 win over Newcastle in the Gallagher Premiership.

Olympic gold medalist, Viliame Mata, also scored a try for the Bears and could’ve registered a double as well also but was denied right on half time with an excellent tackle as he charged towards the line.

The win sees Bristol remain six points behind league leaders Bath while Newcastle stay bottom but pick up their first bonus point of the season – and first point since they beat Saracens two months ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Newcastle remain without a win in eight matches in all competitions but there was much for boss Steve Diamond to be pleased with, as he passed the one-year anniversary of his tenure.

Last April Newcastles was thumped 85-14 by Bristol.