Rauluni reflects on opening win

After Fijiana XV’s opening win against Hong Kong China at the WXV 3 tournament, Coach Mosese Rauluni described the match as a “tale of two halves.”

He acknowledged that the team was sluggish in the first half, with a lot of walking and a high number of penalties due to their own mistakes.

However, Rauluni noted an improvement in the second half, where they capitalized more effectively on their opportunities, despite still making some errors that allowed Hong Kong China to pressure them.

“If we had just played the simple game plan we wanted to, it would have been a lot easier.”

Rauluni expressed his satisfaction with the win, especially after the team had lost three consecutive tests.

The Fijiana XV side will face Samoa in their next match at 2 am next Sunday.