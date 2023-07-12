Raiwalui impressed with team’s growth

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says the trip to Taveuni was entirely intended to help the team rediscover who they are and also serves as a reminder of who they are playing rugby for.

The team after rounding up its historic one-week camp in Taveuni, is now in Nadi building the same momentum.

Raiwalui says there has been tremendous growth in just the one week the team spent together.

He adds players really took time to get to know each other better and build a bond that’s strong enough to withhold challenges.

They will face Ikale Tonga in their first Punjas Pacific Battle Test match next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.