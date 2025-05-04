Rabuka commends Fijiana XV following Wallaroos clash

Vodafone Fijiana XV with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Photo Credit: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has praised the Vodafone Fijiana XV for their outstanding performance against the Wallaroos, saying the nation is proud of their efforts.

The Fijiana hosted this historic match yesterday where they lost 43-7.

Rabuka joined the team for a church service at Wesley Church on Butt Street this morning, offering words of encouragement as they prepare for upcoming matches.

Article continues after advertisement

He thanked the players for their display on the field and reaffirmed the nation’s belief in the team’s potential, urging them to keep pushing forward.

The Fijiana XV will look to build on their strong showing as their campaign continues in the weeks ahead.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.