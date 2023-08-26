QVS back at the Deans helm

Queen Victoria School is back at the helm of secondary school rugby, winning its 24th Vodafone Deans Trophy.

Vulinitu clinched the trophy they last held in 2019, beating Natabua High School 26-15.

A school with the most success in the history of Deans was shattered by their semi-final loss last year, and Principal Ratu Timoci Vosailagi mentioned earlier this week that QVS is still hurting from this, determined to restore glory.

In a scintillating display of rugby in front of an electric crowd, both teams showed skill, talent, and pure determination.

Natabua, driven by the loss of Pasikali Naevo, played with so much passion, backed by the chants and cheers of its supporters.

Their forwards led the team in pick-and-drive situations, as they’ve done in the quarterfinal and semifinal, resulting in the first try to lock Iliesa Erenavula.

Charles Salikikoro missed the conversion but later hit a three-point penalty to put Natabua into an 8-0 lead.

Like a thief in the night, QVS retaliated in a broken field play with Alipate Ratunagusu sneaking past the defenders and diving in for their first try.

Fullback Mikaele Vueti missed the conversion, keeping the scoreline at 8-5.

Patient in their approach, Natabua let their forwards do the work, picking and driving close to the line, this time with prop Imanueli Penjueli scoring.

Fullback Salikikoro slotted the conversion for a 15-5 lead at halftime.

QVS, from a line-out set-piece, got right back into the game, with flanker Ratu Sireli Rokovailavo running straight through for their second try.

Vueti made the conversion count, closing in on the scoreline at 12-15.

With a mere three points separating the two, QVS again from the line-out put their bodies on the line with a number of picks and drives, seeing prop Joseph Caginitabale sneak on their third try.

A solid conversion by the flyhalf Anare Tabakaucoro placed QVS in a 19-15 lead.

With sheer grit and determination, coupled with some good offloads, QVS was poised for victory when Mikaele Vueti scored at the corner to close off the match.