Probes into Fijiana 15s pay promise

The Fiji Rugby Union Trustees are in the process of addressing the issues surrounding the payment of the Fijiana 15s team.

Trustee Jenny Seeto says they have advised the team of the debt crisis the FRU is in, emphasizing that they will first need to find avenues to generate money and pay the players.

Fijiana 15s is owed about $200,000. Chair Peter Mazey says they will hold discussions with captain Sereima Leweniqila when she arrives on July 7th as well as Asinate Serevi.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigations are also ongoing as to why the team was promised $300 during the Oceania Championship.



Sikeli Tuinamuana.

Trustee Sikeli Tuinamuana says they will first need to establish the facts.

“Why the Fijiana girls were promised $300 when the policy is $100. Because they were promised $300, we’ll honour that commitment but we shouldn’t have done that. There’s a policy in place, why are they going outside policy. So, we need to know why these things happen.”

Tuinamuana adds if there is a criminal element in their findings, they will refer the matter to the relevant authorities.

Mazey says they’re keen to hold talks with the players so they could map a framework for the way forward.