Priceless moments for fans

Fans flocked to Welagi village ground in Taveuni to witness the Fiji Water Flying Fijians first training run today.

Some had to delay their trips to the farm just to catch a glimpse of their stars.

Even some kids missed school today and closely watched players like Vinaya Habosi, Josua Tuisova, Levani Botia, Viliame Mata and Waisea Nayacalevu strut their stuff at the same ground they usually play after school.

It was as if a tournament like the Welagi 7s was happening.

Coach Saimoni Raiwalui says the team belong to the Fijians and one of the reasons they decided to move is to spend a week in Taveuni.

“What we wanted to do is reconnecting with people and getting out to the people. They have been really invested and like I said in the beginning of the week if we invest in people they will invest in us. We just can’t ask them to come and watch us in the World Cup”

All players had a run this morning and there’ll be another session in the afternoon.