Police to leave no stone unturned

The Fiji Police Force is leaving no stone unturned in its buildup to the highly anticipated Sukuna Bowl clash next month.

Fiji Police Rugby president Mesake Waqa says preparations have been in full swing for several weeks, with the team eager to face off against their military rivals.

Though preparations are in full swing, Fiji Police Rugby president Mesake Waqa says the team is not taking their opponents lightly.

As holders of the Sukuna Bowl, Waqa is adamant that Army will be going all out during game day next month.

“I know our brothers from the military will also want to retain that, despite losing the Escott Shield over the weekend. And I am pretty sure they are going to come prepared for the Sukuna Bowl.”

The Fiji Police Force also renewed their partnership with Shop N Save, which has been sponsors for the side for the past three years.

The Sukuna Bowl competition is set to take place on the 8th of next month.