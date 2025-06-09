Police edge Army in dramatic extra-time touch rugby

The Army and Police men’s touch rugby teams were locked at 8–all at full time, sending their Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl clash into a tense extra period as both Forces battled for the all-important winning point.

The match was evenly contested from the start, with neither side able to pull away on the scoreboard.

Army brought speed and structure, while Police responded with sharp passing and smart use of possession.

The back-and-forth momentum kept the crowd on edge right to the final whistle of regular time.

Extra time lifted the intensity even higher.

Every play carried weight as both teams fought tooth and nail, desperate to secure the deciding point and add to their overall tally for the competition.

Defence tightened, pressure mounted and every metre earned was hard won.

In the end, Police showed greater composure in the decisive moment.

They refused to leave the grounds with their heads down, capitalising on a rare opening to seal the victory and celebrate a hard-earned result.

