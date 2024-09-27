Police and Army set for fierce Sukuna Bowl showdown

The Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces are gearing up for the highly anticipated Sukuna Bowl clash, with both sides expressing confidence ahead of the annual rugby showdown.

The Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong, during the launch this morning, formally accepted the challenge from the RFMF, vowing that the coveted Ratu Sukuna Tanoa will remain with the police force.

“Since the new Ratu Sukuna Tanoa was showcased to the world in 2022, it has only known one home, Nasova. And back home to Nasova, it shall return this year.”

Article continues after advertisement

RFMF Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai, in response, emphasized the importance of preparation and trusting their process as they gear up for the match.

“Accepting the challenge today for us is all about how we will play the rugby in the next few months. Determining whether we should win or whether we should lose is all about trusting the process. Whatever process we have before us is important.”

The Vodafone Sukuna Bowl will be played in November and promises to be another intense contest as both sides prepare to stake their claim for the prized Ratu Sukuna Tanoa.