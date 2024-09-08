Players worked hard for win

Skipper Tevita Ikanivere [Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians skipper Tevita Ikanivere says their win over Tonga on Friday was a result of the boy’s hard work in the days leading up to the match.

Despite coming off to a late start, the Flying Fijians beat the Tongans at home 50-19, securing their second win in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Ikanivere was also named player of the match, where he scored a try to help his side with their win.

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

He says that one area in which he saw a lot of improvement was their lineout.

He says the boys have been working tirelessly to perfect their lineouts, and while he is happy with their progress, there is still much room for improvement.

“I think it’s a team effort, we worked so hard through the week last week to get our lineouts right. And I think there are 22 other Fiji players to get this award and so did the Tongans but thank you for choosing me.”

The Flying Fijians are now awaiting the outcome of the Japan vs. USA match to determine their opponent for the semi-finals next week.