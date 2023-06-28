Players picked on merit: Raiwalui

Many fans have been asking why France based Johnny Dyer wasn’t included in the 45 member Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad two weeks ago and also the 39 named yesterday.

When questioned by FBC Sports, Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says players were selected based on form.

“No, no, he’s not injured we have selected the players that have played the best over the period of the year, I wanted to go back to selecting based on merit and obviously some players have missed out and that was unfortunate.”

However, Raiwalui says all players remain available as anything can happen between now and August 8th when they announce the 33-member final squad for the World Cup.

He says the selection door is still open.

From the 45 players that were earlier named, the likes of Mesulame Dolokoto, Setareki Tuicuvu, Jone Koroiduadua, Adrea Cocagi, Joseva Tamani and Haereiti Hetet have not made the cut.

Raiwalui says Hetet and Tamani are still recovering from injury and will be managed from outside the group by the medical staff.

The Flying Fijians will leave for Welagi, Taveuni on Saturday for a one week camp.