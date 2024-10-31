Ovalau exit Kaji competition with grace

Despite a tough 15-0 loss to Suva U13 in the finals, the Ovalau Kaji Rugby team showed heart and teamwork in this year’s Vodafone Kaji Rugby tournament at HFC Stadium, Suva.

As an island school, the team faced some hardships along the way, with limited time to practice together and had difficulties traveling from remote areas and other islands.

Team manager Isake Amoka shared that the boys came together and played as a team in a short period of time, knowing they had a lot on the line.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was not easy for us, it was not easy for us, it was just a 2 weeks short preparation for us. Camping with the whole the wasn’t easy for us. We found it challenging to gather everyone for camping as most of the players came from Makogai, Wakaya, Motoriki. And also, we faced financial challenges for coming to Suva, and I used to tell these boys during every briefing in the morning and the afternoon about these challenges so that they do their best to pay it off.”

Amoka thanked the coaches for dedicating their time to the team, supporting the boys through camp and every game.

Despite the hardships, the young Ovalau team showed true grit, making their community proud on the field.