O’Connor to feature for Crusaders next season

[Source: Crusaders/Facebook]

The Crusaders have announced the signing of James O’Connor with the franchise for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The former Wallabies first-five is a legend of international rugby, having played 64 tests for Australia and earned more than 120 Super Rugby caps for the Western Force, the Melbourne Rebels and most recently the Queensland Reds.

The 34-year-old has scored nearly 250 points for his country and has long been a stand out player both with ball in hand and behind the kicking tee.

He will join the squad at first five alongside Rivez Reihana and Taha Kemara, providing both on-field expertise and off field mentorship.

O’Connor says he’s really excited to be joining the Crusaders for next season and is eager to test himself in the new environment.

He adds that his whole career he’s heard so much about the Crusaders culture and innovation and to experience it first hand and learn a new way of playing the game is something he looks forward to.