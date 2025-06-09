NZ grassroots rugby in trouble: Spencer

[Source: Rugby Pass]

Former All Blacks star Carlos Spencer says grassroots rugby in New Zealand is in serious trouble, with fewer young people taking up the sport.

Spencer, who is now coaching in Dublin, says club numbers have dropped sharply compared to his playing days — with some clubs struggling to field even four teams.

He says many young players are turning instead to football and basketball, boosted by the rise of NBA star Steven Adams.

Spencer says rugby used to be the fastest-growing sport in New Zealand, but it has now slipped to third, and rebuilding interest won’t be a quick fix.

He believes New Zealand Rugby is aware of the challenge ahead, but says the country will always produce naturally talented players.

Spencer, who had a decorated career with the All Blacks, Blues and Auckland, is now head coach at Terenure College RFC in Ireland and says he is enjoying being back in grassroots rugby.

