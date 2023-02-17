NZ 7s to miss stars in LA and Vancouver

[Source: NZ Sevens/ Twitter]

The All Blacks Sevens will miss the services of five of its star players at the Los Angeles and Vancouver 7s.

Players unavailable for selection includes Andrew Knewstubb, Kitiona Vai, Regan Ware, Sione Molia, Tim Mikkelson and Tone Ng Shiu.

The squad named for the USA and Canada rounds, will see the return of Moses Leo and newbie Fehi Fineanganofo.

Fijian Akuila Rokolisoa, Dylan Collier, Sam Dickson, Joe Webber and Amanaki Nicole are the experienced players named by coach Clark Laidlaw today.

Laidlaw says the team is looking for consistency in the next two tournaments.

All Blacks Sevens

2 Brady Rush

4 Akuila Rokolisoa

5 Dylan Collier (50th Tournament)

6 Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

7 Sam Dickson (Captain)

9 Amanaki Nicole

11 Joe Webber

12 Leroy Carter

13 Moses Leo

23 Lewis Ormond

33 Fehi Fineanganofo

44 Roderick Solo

74 Payton Spencer