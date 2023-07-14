Northland returns to where they started

[ Source : Supplied ]

Northland Rugby Union has taken a different approach as they battle their way to the top of the Vodafone Vanua Cup competition.

After facing relegation from the Skipper Cup in 2022, the union’s executives promoted their strategies for the 2023 season.

Hence, they have decided to move the team from its base in PSRU back to Tailevu North, where it truly belongs.

Article continues after advertisement

Manager Savenaca Meca says this is to get the players to reconnect with where they came from and understand who they are playing for.

“We felt it was only right to take the team back to its origins.” This team belongs to the people of Tailevu North, and with their blessing, we know the team will be successful.”

Meca adds that they want to mirror their performance in 2002, when the team, which was based in Tailevu North, had an unbeaten run of 14 matches.

The current squad consists of ninety-eight percent of the players from around the Tailevu North districts.

The majority of the players from last year have left the club.

Northland will face Bua on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Lekutu Ground.