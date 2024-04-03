No rush for Muntz: Byrne

Fly-half Caleb Muntz

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says that there’s no urgency to rush fly-half Caleb Muntz back into action, recognizing that he has a promising and enduring career ahead of him in the sport.

Muntz is currently undergoing rehabilitation following a knee injury that side-lined him from participating in the World Cup last year.

Byrne says that the young talent from Savusavu has a promising future ahead, and it’s crucial to focus on ensuring his proper healing.

‘We know it’s a long term injury and we’ll be lucky if we see him again for the Drua this year. His nine months is up right when the season finishes but he is training really really well and if he does happen to come he might have one or two games.’

He adds that their depth in the fly-half position is solid with the addition of emerging talents Isaiah-Armstrong Ravula and Isikeli Rabitu.

Article continues after advertisement

He notes that this was previously an area of concern but has now been adequately addressed.

The Drua will take on Melbourne Rebels at AAMI (Amy) Park at 8.35 pm on Friday.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.