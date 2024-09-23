No issues for Fiji Schoolboys

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Schoolboys rugby Under-18 head coach Peniona Ranitu says coaching the side has been easy as majority of the boys are boarders.

The side has already been in camp for the past few days and is gearing up for two test matches against the Australian Schoolboys.

Ranitu says there haven’t been any issues in coaching and preparing, as most of the boys has been through the system, having attended boarding schools.

“It starts from the camp, where most of the boys come from boarding schools. So their bond, their attitude and how they gel together at camp, they bring forth to the ground.”



The side will play their first match against the visitors on Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 6pm.

Their second match will also be held at Lawaqa Park on October 3rd.

You can catch all the action LIVE on FBC Sports.