No excuse for Drua loss

[Source: Western Force]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere says it’s quite a shame that they conceded six tries last night against Western Force in Perth.

The Drua was thumped 48-10 and Ikanivere says he’s not sure what went wrong after they lost the momentum in the second spell.

Ikanivere adds they’ll have to go back and look at the game again.

The skipper says there’s no excuse for the loss as they spent a week in Perth.

“We got here early, here on Monday, we’ve been here the week we were just off today, we just have to learn to flick the switch, turn on and keep going.”

Our Drua is still eighth on the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific standings.

They’ll host the Reds next week at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.