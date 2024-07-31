No comment yet by FRU

FRU Chair Peter Mazey [File Photo]

The Fiji Rugby Union will not be commenting at this stage on the Fijiana 7s team’s performance at the on-going Paris Olympics.

The Fijiana team finished at the bottom of the pile in the tournament, failing to win a single match.

FBC Sports has sought comments from the FRU, and Chair Peter Mazey, who states that they will await an official comment from their Chief Executive, Rovereto Nayacalevu, who is currently in Paris with the players.

This morning, the Fijiana team lost to South Africa 21-15 in the 11th and 12th place playoff.

This also marks Fiji’s worst finish since their debut at the Rio Olympics eight years ago.