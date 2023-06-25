Next task for SGS

Suva Grammar School came charging into Marist Brothers High School yesterday for their Vodafone Deans Southern zone match , with one goal in mind to defeat them on their home turf.

Grammar narrowly defeated Marist 7-5.

Coach James Rekisa knew his player’s opponents would be tough, so a push for his players to be mentally and physically prepared for the match was crucial.

“Marist is always a hard team and when they face Grammar both teams rise up so for the boys the main thing was to win the physical battle and the mental battle.”

Rekisa was pleased with his players’ performance, which resulted in a victory over the Flagstaff school.

Suva Grammar will now set its focus on working on weaknesses before their next game.