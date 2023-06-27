Next job for SGS U18

Suva Grammar U18 side after beating MBHS last weekend.

Suva Grammar School under 18 coach James Rekisa knows that this year’s Vodafone Deans will not be an easy one but is preparing his team for the competition.

Rekisa says it’s the result which matters at the end of the day. He adds he’s pleased with their performance, especially after beating Deans champion Marist Brothers High School with a narrow win on their home ground.

“Obviously, last year they beat us at home. So basically the point I told them was to make sure when we come here we give it back to them. We play as hard as we can and beat them here in their home.”

Article continues after advertisement

Though the competition still has a long way to go, Rekisa understands every game is important.

He adds they’ll be focusing a lot on the mental and physical aspects of the game.