New Zealand aims to start on a high at Perth 7s

[Source: NZ Sevens/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team’s longtime rival, New Zealand, is looking to begin the year on a high note as they aim to build for the Paris Olympics later this year.

Captain Dylan Collier has also returned from injury and is expected to boost the team with his experience, joining players like Tim Mikkelson, Scott Curry, Regan Ware, and Sione Molia.

The rivals are in Pool C alongside France and Samoa.

Fiji will face Samoa in their opener at 6:38pm before battling France at 11:31pm on Friday.

On Saturday, they will take on New Zealand at 5:25pm.

Meanwhile, Fijiana is in Pool B along with France, Brazil, and Spain.

Their opening match will be against Brazil at 4pm before facing Spain at 8:47pm on Friday.

Their last pool game against France is scheduled for 2:22pm on Saturday.

The finals will be played on Sunday.