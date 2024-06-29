New structure for FRU

Fiji Rugby Union interim chair Peter Mazey

Fiji Rugby Union interim chair Peter Mazey explained that the FRU Special General Meeting was convened primarily to address the new organizational structure.

Mazey says that the FRU will transition to a commercial entity, which he believes is the way forward for the next twenty to thirty years.

He notes that the only significant concerns raised by the Unions were about the future direction and their High-Performance Units.

“It’s been a long road but now rugby has a structure, we will be registering and everything will be in order again. We take it on next week to World Rugby for back into the World Rugby Council.”

He adds that there were questions about specific documents, which were reviewed with the Unions during the meeting.

Under the new structure, the FRU will operate under the Chief Executive Officer.

Mazey outlined that the new company, Fiji Rugby Union Limited, will act as the management entity, while their existing charity will oversee operations as a regulatory body.

He also mentioned that over the past two months, they have been consulting with every union in the country.

The charity was established earlier, with trustees appointed in August of last year.