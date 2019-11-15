New Crusaders assistant ready to dance alongside Robertson if team wins

He may be new to the Crusaders but Mark Jones appears to already have some team customs and traditions under his belt with the assistant coach ready to bust out a dance move or two if his new team wins a Super Rugby title.

The former Wales wing was announced as the Crusaders’ new defence coach yesterday on a two-year deal and will also work at a provincial level as Canterbury’s backs coach.

Jones fronted New Zealand media for the first time since yesterday’s announcement and says he’s done a fair amount of research on his new team.

Part of that research appears to have been after the final whistle of the past three finals where Scott Robertson has created the tradition of busting out some breakdancing on the pitch to celebrate his team’s title.

The Crusaders host the Waratahs on the 1st of next month in their 2020 Super Rugby season opener.