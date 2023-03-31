New challenge for Tinai

Lavenia Tinai [Source: Fijiana Drua unofficial/Facebook]
Fijiana 7s Olympian Lavenia Tinai is taking on a new challenge since joining the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua this season.
A regular forward, Tinai was bestowed the responsibility of playing at fullback, a position she has never played in her 11-year career.
She says filling in the role left by star fullback Roela Radiniyavuni is a challenge because the expectations are high.
“I challenged myself to move from the forwards to the backs. I’ve never played in this position before so it was a big role for me to fill up.”
Tinai says she’s happy to shoulder the role while learning at the same time.
The 32-year-old says she has to step-up her game on Saturday against the Rebels as she made a number of mistakes in round one of the Super W against the Brumbies.
Tomorrow’s match will kick-off at 1.05pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.
You can also watch this match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.