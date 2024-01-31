Nawaka 7s aims to be bigger and better

Committee member Osea Ranawai

Organizers of the 37th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s is going all out to make this year’s event a memorable one.

A total of 84 teams are set to battle it out next month in Nadi.

Committee member Osea Ranawai says the backing of Paradise Beverages has lifted the standard of rugby in the Vanua O Nawaka.

Article continues after advertisement

Ranawai adds this tournament aims to build great players in the upcoming years.

“Benefit to the community, to the village, especially to our young boys. We breed them to be a professional in rugby in their time.”

Ranawai is determined the tournament will attract a lot of spectators, especially with overseas teams taking part as well.

There will be 48 men’s, 24 Under-20, 8 women’s, and 4 Fellow Fijian teams this year.

The tournament is set to be played from February 16th to the 17th.