Nations Championship opens new growth path for Fiji

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Rugby’s elevation into the new Nations Championship is expected to transform the organisation’s competitive standing and commercial profile globally.

The milestone places Fiji among the world’s top rugby nations and is set to unlock stronger pathways, deeper investment and broader international exposure.

FRU’s director of rugby Lailanie Burnes says the shift is not only about competing at a higher level, but strengthening the entire rugby system from governance to development.

“So not only are we looking to focus our efforts both on the field for success but off the field for success and growth as well. This is taking the Fiji Rugby brand to a whole other level. International status, tier one status… you can see as well the commercial impact this will have, in terms of fans, opportunities, engagements all around the world.”

Burnes says Fiji’s tier-one recognition positions the union for major growth, from global partnerships to increased match revenue and wider fan engagement.

She adds that the new structure also gives Fiji a platform to showcase its rugby identity on a consistent, high-profile stage.

“This is exciting times for Fiji Rugby and for the brand. We are open to the idea and to the possibility of taking our home matches abroad, whether it be the UK, South Africa, but we will make those announcements in due course.”

Burnes says the focus now is ensuring Fiji maximises this opportunity both on and off the field as it enters a new chapter as a recognised tier-one rugby nation.

