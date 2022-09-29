Natabua aims for strong start against SGS

The Natabua High School Under-18 rugby side is after a strong start when they face Suva Grammar School in the first semi-final of the Vodafone Super Deans at Prince Charles Park on Saturday.

Coach Raikiwasa Loanakadavu says they were chasing the game against Queen Victoria School for most of the time in the quarterfinal last weekend.

Natabua at half-time was trailing 12-0 and scored a last minute try to snatch victory from the defending champions.

Loanakadavu says this is an area they have been polishing.

“Like I was saying, we are learning from the weaknesses from the last game and that was one of the weaknesses in the quarterfinal. We are hoping that we start well this weekend and not play catch up rugby because there is a little bit of risk in that.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Natabua U-18 coach also says that Suva Grammar will be a tough challenge for them as they are the top seeded team from the Southern Zone and favorites.

Loanakadavu adds just like their quarter-final, they are going in as the underdogs again.

Natabua faces Suva Grammar School at 2pm while Ba Provincial Freebird Institute will take on Marist Brothers High School at 3:30pm on Saturday.

You can catch the action live on FBC sports.