Nasinu Secondary to go one better at national quarterfinals

Fiji Secondary School’s Southern Zone Under 18 champions, Nasinu Secondary School are gearing up to deliver a stronger performance in the upcoming Deans National Quarterfinals.

Team Manager Asenaca Tabuavula emphasized that their primary focus is on improving their game.

In a thrilling zone final on Saturday evening, Nasinu narrowly edged out Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School with a score of 24-23.

Tabuavula says she is confident in the team’s potential, emphasizing their capability to execute better and their determination to showcase this in their upcoming games.

“We have some weaknesses that we have faced throughout, from the first week but I told the boys we need to come out stronger and they need to believe in themselves that they can do this.”

Nasinu Secondary maintained their unbeaten run in the competition and aims to continue their success in the National Quarterfinals.

They will face the losing team from the Western Division final, which will be contested between Cuvu College and Ratu Navula College.